Search continues for pilot involved in Durban ocean crash

The pilot was performing a final aerial display at the end of an international aviation summit in Durban when the plane spiralled downwards, splashing into the water with parts breaking off on impact.

Search and rescue teams are combing the ocean at Durban's Pirate Beach to locate the wreckage of a light aircraft that crashed on Thursday afternoon

Divers have been deployed, and some skipper boats have returned to shore with pieces of the plane marked in a white, blue and red.

It is alleged the pilot experienced difficulties during a final display at an air show when the aircraft spiralled out of control and plunged into the sea.

The event was hosted by the South African Civil Aviation Authority, which held a summit in Durban this week.

A larger rescue vessel joined the operation as the search for the pilot continues.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma is at the scene.

"The search and rescue team is still in the water; they are doing everything. 911 is here, SAPS pilots are also here with their plane. It means that we are doing everything we could do," he said.

The search continues.



