Search continues for elderly German tourist in Mkhuze
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Mkuze community in northern KZN says it has been left shaken by the disappearance of an elderly German tourist, for whom the search continued on Thursday.
Seventy-one-year-old Elaine McSorley went missing on Saturday after going hiking with her husband to a nearby dam.
Police say the 81-year-old man returned to their hotel after complaining about the heat, while McSorley carried on alone and never made it back.
Her torn map was found on Sunday, a short distance from the hotel.
Local CPF chairperson Bongani Mathenjwa says police, search and rescue teams, dogs, helicopters, drones, and community members have been searching the area for five days now.
“The community is shocked and worried because the route she used is commonly taken by tourists and locals. With this tragedy, we want to know what happened to her; she may still be in the mountains, or something else may have occurred.”
