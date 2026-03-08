Search continues for two missing after uMsinga flood tragedy

The men are among a group of people whose vehicle was swept away during heavy rain on Thursday evening.

The bodies of two women were recovered on Friday in the Inadi and Uthukela rivers.

On Saturday, search and rescue teams recovered two more bodies.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila say one, of a female victim, was found on the uMsinga side.





The second, a male, was recovered at eMakhabeleni within the neighbouring uMvoti Local Municipality.

“The victims identified thus far are aged between 25 and 40. MEC for COGTA, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He's commended the search and rescue teams for their tireless efforts across multiple municipal boundaries to provide closure to the families.”

Mzila says the department and the Umsinga Local Municipality have contacted affected families to offer support while the search continues.





