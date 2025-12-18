Search for boy presumed drowned at Umdloti beach

Lifesaving South Africa says eThekwini lifeguards were alerted to an incident near the tidal pool in Umdloti on Wednesday.





LSA president Dhaya Sewduth says lifeguards managed to rescue three bathers.





However, Sewduth says reports came in that a 17-year-old was missing, prompting a search.





" The actual beach itself is not a bathing beach. In other words, there's no bathing beacons and lifeguards on duty. But it was unfortunate that the bathers got into trouble.





He says the search for the boy is expected to resume on Thursday morning.





"Lifesaving South Africa would also like to applaud the efforts of all the voluntary lifesavers and professional lifeguards who performed a sterling job since the weekend and through to the public holiday on the 16th,” Sewduth added.





"Despite the fact there were thousands and thousands of bathers at all of the popular beaches, there was not a single drowning incident."





