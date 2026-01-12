 Search for boy (7) missing in uMgeni River ends in tragedy
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Search for boy (7) missing in uMgeni River ends in tragedy

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

The search for a seven-year-old child who went missing while swimming in the uMgeni River in Ntuzuma has ended in tragedy.

Search of a 7 year old in Ntuzuma scene
Supplied/RUSA

Search and rescue teams recovered the body of the boy on Sunday, after he disappeared in the water on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Human remains found at Pennington Beach amid search for missing swimmers

It’s alleged that the child had been swimming with friends near a rock when he did not surface.

He had been visiting relatives in the area for his school holidays.

“The area was inaccessible to vehicles; therefore, the RUSA helicopter, along with its pilot and crew, was placed on standby, and before we lifted off, the body was recovered,” said Reaction Unit’s Prem Balram.  

“The search and rescue units got to the scene, parked a distance away, and walked down and got to the water. Residents from the area pointed out the vicinity where the child had disappeared, and eventually, the divers entered the water and recovered the body.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Umgeni Drowning Ntuzuma
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.