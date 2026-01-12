Search for boy (7) missing in uMgeni River ends in tragedy

Search and rescue teams recovered the body of the boy on Sunday, after he disappeared in the water on Saturday.

It’s alleged that the child had been swimming with friends near a rock when he did not surface.

He had been visiting relatives in the area for his school holidays.

“The area was inaccessible to vehicles; therefore, the RUSA helicopter, along with its pilot and crew, was placed on standby, and before we lifted off, the body was recovered,” said Reaction Unit’s Prem Balram.

“The search and rescue units got to the scene, parked a distance away, and walked down and got to the water. Residents from the area pointed out the vicinity where the child had disappeared, and eventually, the divers entered the water and recovered the body.”