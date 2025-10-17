Scottburgh police probing death of another taxi owner

The 42-year-old man was attacked on Thursday by suspects travelling in a white vehicle.

Video footage of the incident has been widely shared.

“ It is reported that the victim was in his vehicle at Park Rainy when he was ambushed by two unknown men who shot him multiple times, and he was declared dead at the scene,” said KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

“The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage.”

The South African National Taxi Council in KZN has condemned the killing, calling on police to track down those responsible.

Santaco provincial spokesperson Sifiso Shangase says they’re also concerned about another shooting incident over the weekend.

" We have heard that members of SAPS and a former member of SAPS were shot over the weekend, and now we've heard that another person has been shot, assuming they were assassinated whilst they were in a vehicle or whatever.

“But we are saying for now, when we are conducting our own investigations, we are being told that these incidents are not related to taxi violence as much as one member is our member from Umzinto, or any taxi commotions within that area.”

