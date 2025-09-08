Scopa looks into KZN ambulance services

A written reply to a DA parliamentary question revealed that only 240 of KZN's 480 Health Department ambulances are operational.





During oversight visits to EMS stations across KZN last week, many vehicles were found sitting in workshops for months.





SCOPA chair Tim Brauteseth has described the situation as a catasthrophic failure in both oversight and service delivery.





READ: KZN Health opens 270 medical posts to curb staff shortages





" You've got a crazy situation where vehicles just need to service and it can take three months. If a vehicle is broken down, that can take six months to a year. This really bureaucratic process.





"I haven't heard both sides of the story, but it's really a matter of concern and so that's why as the chair of Scopa in the legislature, I'm going to be scheduling a hearing, it is not right that people can't access medical emergency medical services because the ambulance has been at a workshop for a year. We've got to fix it and we've got to find solutions."





In December last year, the Health Department added 38 new ambulances and two rapid response vehicles to districts in a bid to improve response times.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)