School violence is crime, not misconduct - Naptosa

Two cases sent shockwaves through communities in Verulam and Pietermartizburg last week.

A 17-year-old Grade 10 learner was stabbed, allegedly by two fellow pupils on Friday.

In Northdale, two learners aged 15 and 17 were injured during a mass brawl.

The KZN Education Department has condemned the attacks which were captured on video.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa in KZN says more needs to be done to prevent them.

The union's Thirona Moodley says violent incidents are becoming a daily occurrence in schools, adding that many cases never reach the public eye.

"It is unfortunate that most of the school brawls, bullying and violence in schools only gain publicity once it makes its round on social media.

"Teachers have reported, almost on a daily occurrence, that there's some kind of bullying, intimidation or acts of violence in our schools.

"I can conclusively say that there is an increase in violence in our schools. The acts of violence that we see are of a criminal nature and must be dealt with within the framework of that law."