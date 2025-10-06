SCA rules in favour of Misuzulu in Zulu throne battle
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, upholding his position as the rightful king of the Zulu nation.
Monday’s judgment comes after a lengthy legal battle involving multiple members of the Zulu Royal Family, the President, and the Minister of Cooperative Governance.
The dispute over the Zulu throne started in March 2021 following the death of Misuzulu's father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, and the subsequent passing of his mother and nominated successor, Queen Mantfombi, a month later.
Misuzulu was nominated by the late queen and identified by the Zulu Royal Family as the new King.
Some royal family members, including Prince Mbonisi and Simakade—Misuzulu's uncle and stepbrother, challenged his identification, claiming it did not comply with Zulu customary law.
The High Court in Pretoria had initially set aside the President’s recognition of Misuzulu and sent the matter back for further investigation.
However, on Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that decision, finding that the identification process followed customary law.
The court also dismissed claims that the president had improperly consulted with the then-KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.
