SAWS warns of severe thunderstorms over KZN

South African Weather Service Forecaster Ayanda Nsele says heavy downpours will accompany the thunderstorms.

”Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon over the western parts with those severe thunderstorms, we are expecting large amounts of small hay, damaging winds, as well as severe lightning.”

The extreme northern parts of the province can also expect heavy rain that could cause flooding on roads and low-lying bridges.

“ For the extreme northern parts, where we've been experiencing rainfall for the past few days. We have Yellow level 2 for disruptive rain. I'll highlight areas like eDumbe, Madlangeni, Jozini and Umhlabuyalingana,” Nsele says.