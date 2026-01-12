SAWS warns of severe thunderstorms over KZN
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of KZN on Tuesday, with
authorities issuing Level 2 warnings.
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of KZN on Tuesday, with authorities issuing Level 2 warnings.
South African Weather Service Forecaster Ayanda Nsele says heavy downpours will accompany the thunderstorms.
ALSO READ: Heavy rains leave destruction in Kruger National Park
”Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon over the western parts with those severe thunderstorms, we are expecting large amounts of small hay, damaging winds, as well as severe lightning.”
The extreme northern parts of the province can also expect heavy rain that could cause flooding on roads and low-lying bridges.
“ For the extreme northern parts, where we've been experiencing rainfall for the past few days. We have Yellow level 2 for disruptive rain. I'll highlight areas like eDumbe, Madlangeni, Jozini and Umhlabuyalingana,” Nsele says.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago