SAWS warns of severe festive season storms amid La Niña conditions

Officials say recent storms and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape have shown how quickly conditions can turn dangerous.





The weather office held a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday on the seasonal weather outlook for the country over the festive period.





Jaqueline Modika, senior forecaster at the SAWS, says South Africa is moving into a weak La Nina phase.





" Climate model predictions suggests an increased likelihood of above no more rainfall over these central and eastern parts of the country.





"These wetter than usual conditions are consistent with the typical impacts associated with La Nina episodes and are expected to persist mid to late summer."





On Thursday morning, parts of KZN remained on an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms.





Coastal areas up to Richards Bay were placed on a Yellow Level 2 alert.





