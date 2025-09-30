SAWS says wetter, hotter summer ahead

Above-normal rainfall is forecast in North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Eastern Cape, raising flood risks.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga may see lower rainfall, increasing drought concerns.

The weather service also warns of widespread heat stress and foodborne pathogens linked to high temperatures. Authorities urge vigilance and preparedness as climate impacts threaten vulnerable communities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal disaster management centre is closely monitoring high-risk areas after heavy rains disrupted roads across the province.

A bakkie was swept off a low bridge in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, though the driver escaped safely. Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila advised that residents be on alert.

“While no major incident has been reported thus far, the MEC for Cogta Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has urged residents to exercise extreme caution as roads are slippery and several low-lying areas are at risk of localized flooding. Residents are encouraged to report emergencies to their local authorities and to follow updates on all official government platforms.”

