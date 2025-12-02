SAWS raises KZN weather alert with warning of hail, lightning

Initially, a yellow level two alert was issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, damaging winds, and hail expected in north-western KZN and other parts of the province.





"The province of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions as well as warm conditions," says forecaster Thandiwe Gumede.





"Our chances of rain are quite promising with an 80% chance of showers and thunder showers for KZN today [Tuesday]. With those thunder showers, we are expecting some of the thunderstorms to become severe, and therefore, we do have an alert for severe thunderstorms.





"It is a yellow level four alert for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downfalls that might lead to flooding."





Gumede says the warning has now been raised and will cover the whole province.





" Some areas would've already received some rain this morning, and more rain is still expected to come through this afternoon, proceeding into the evening.





"The thunderstorms will also be accompanied by hail, strong, damaging winds, as well as lightning. So we do plead with the public to please take the necessary precautions and please stay safe during this period."





SAWS says the weather conditions could lead to localised flooding on roads and in low-lying areas, causing damage to settlements and infrastructure.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)