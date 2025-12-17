SAWS issues level 5 warning for KZN

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert in anticipation of the severe thunderstorms forecast for the areas in the western, Midlands and northern parts of the province.





The South African Weather Service has issued an Orange Level 5 alert.





Forecaster Nhlanhla Sithole says the thunderstorms may be accompanied by heavy rains.





"The downpours have a potential to cause flooding of susceptible roads and settlements. The storms may be accompanied by strong winds, as well as well as excessive lightning. And these storms are expected over most parts of the province except the southeastern parts. It's pretty much every district municipality in the province except the southern parts."





A level 2 warning has been also issued for the coast and the adjacent interior.





Areas that could be affected are areas like eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, and uMzumbe.





Sithole says they may experience severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and large hail.





Cooperative Governance MEC Thulaswizwe Buthelezi has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Centre to coordinate directly with district and local municipalities to ensure readiness.





"We have activated all disaster management structures. Our teams are monitoring the weather patterns closely and are positioned to respond rapidly to any incidents. We appeal to residents to cooperate with instructions from law enforcement and emergency personnel," says KZN COGTA spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.





