SAWS denies governance, financial misconduct claims amid union dispute

This follows reports alleging improper conduct by its executives and weak oversight by the board.

SAWS spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says the allegations stem from misleading claims linked to a labour union within the organisation.

"Incidentally, these claims and concerns come at a time of a wage dispute between the entity and the labour union in question, as well as a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) decision, declining to issue the union concerned with a certificate to picket," says Segalwe.

ALSO READ: World far off track to meet climate goals: UN

“The SAWS wishes to provide clarity on the alleged impropriety, including claims of 'governance failures, procurement manipulation, financial mismanagement, unchecked executive power and a culture of impunity', all of which are vague allegations that are not substantiated and that are furthermore not borne out by the performance of the entity."

He says most of the claims relate to delays in acquiring a new high-performance computing system, which is vital for weather forecasting and delays caused by efforts to ensure full compliance with procurement laws.

"The bulk of the claims are procurement-related and centre on the delayed process to acquire a new High-Performance Computing system (HPC), a system that is at the core of the SAWS’s weather forecasting work and is used to, among other things, run numeric weather prediction models. The current HPC system has reached its end of life and is thus due for replacement," Segalwe adds.

ALSO READ: Jamaica warns of mass destruction as Hurricane Melissa looms

He says the process has been restarted three times to rid it of shortcomings.

Segalwe adds that a forensic investigation and several legal reviews found no wrongdoing, and the board says it’s unaware of any whistleblowing or pending disciplinary cases.

He says there is a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and that the entity would welcome any independent investigation into the allegations.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)