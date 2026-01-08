SAWS debunks Baron Amber storm claims, warns of heavy rain

It dismissed warnings of a storm named Baron Amber as false information, saying no storm by that name exists.





Forecaster Amukelani Mkhari says, however, an intense low-pressure system is expected to develop over southern Mozambique in the coming days.





" This system may bring widespread showers and thunder showers to the northeastern parts of South Africa, which includes Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the north-eastern part of KwaZulu-Natal, from Saturday.





"There is still uncertainty about the exact track of this system, which will determine when the heaviest rainfall occurs."





ALSO READ: Heatwave alert: Sweltering, uncomfortable conditions grip parts of KZN





Mkhari says conditions are being closely monitored and that updates will be issued as necessary.





She has urged residents to rely solely on official forecasts and warnings, and to refrain from sharing unverified information on social media.





Meanwhile, a Yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for KZN.





“Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected over the south-western parts of KZN today [Thursday] and in places in the west tomorrow [Friday],” the weather office said in a statement.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)