SATAWU slams Transnet over rail plans

The divisions will be the Transnet Infrastructure Manager and the Transnet Freight Rail Operations Company.

Durban Port manager Moshe Motlohi will act as TRIM CEO while the recruitment process for a permanent appointment gets underway.

TFR, led by Russel Baatjies, will focus on Transnet's operations business, moving volumes on the network.





SATAWU has accused Transnet of making changes without proper consultations.

The union raises concerns about transparency, funding, and job security.





