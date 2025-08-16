SASSA warns beneficiaries about unauthorised insurance deductions

The agency has received numerous complaints from beneficiaries who've lost money to funeral policies they never signed up for.

SASSA has denied any partnership with insurers and stressed that funds cannot be deducted without beneficiaries' consent.

In a statement, the agency says by law, only one funeral policy deduction per month is allowed, and only with written permission.

It says child and temporary disability grants are fully protected from such deductions.

Victims are urged to report any suspicious activity to their nearest SASSA office.

It's also sent a stern warning to financial providers not to exploit SASSA's name for personal or commercial gain













