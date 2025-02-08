SASSA urged to assist pensioners unable to visit offices

It is as beneficiaries have until the end of this month to replace the SASSA Gold Card with the new Postbank Black Card.

Last week’s payment cycle was the final to be made with the gold cards, which will stop working from March.

Arun Edward, who's also a pensioner, says the process for the elderly has been difficult.

"Most of the seniors don't understand what is going on and just lately they were switched from their normal SASSA cards into a Gold Card and then they were asked to open up an account so that the money can directly into their account, the pension," said Edward.

“And some of them for three months didn't receive money in the account.

"But where the biggest problem is the one that are bedridden, the ones that cannot go to the SASSA office or they are relying on the family or the children to go when they get there into the office, they’re told [by officials] 'sorry we can't help you. You need to bring your mother'," said Edward.









