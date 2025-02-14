 SASSA extends card swap deadline
The South African Social Security Agency has extended the deadline for beneficiaries to upgrade their payment cards. 

Grant recipients now have until the 20th of March to swap their gold cards for the black Postbank cards.  


The original deadline was the end of February.  


Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Solly Malatsi, says the extension will provide relief for recipients who haven't yet replaced their old cards.


"We would like to emphasise that grant payments will continue as per usual, even after the 20th of March deadline. 


"We will be working with our department and entities to ensure that we add additional human capacity at all the service points, so that those beneficiaries who are yet to swap their cards can be assisted."


