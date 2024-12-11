SA’s traffic demerit system to come into effect soon

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency is preparing to launch the demerit system in a few months' time.





The government had planned to fully implement the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) in July.





However, there have several speedbumps in the way of the law coming into effect.





RTIA CEO Matsemela Moloi has told Newzroom Afrika that violations recorded on the National Contraventions Register can lead to licence cancellation after three suspensions.





"There is a rehabilitation programme that has been introduced so that we get to check what is exactly you to be a repeat offender.





"Aarto Act does not change what is happening. You get your [traffic infringement] notice and you have an option, which is to pay within the first 32-days. What happens now is that you as an infringer get a benefit of a discount."





