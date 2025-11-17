SA’s S&P rating upgrade could set path out of junk status

That's the analysis of some economists after the global ratings agency upgraded South Africa’s foreign currency long-term sovereign credit rating to 'BB' with a positive outlook.





S&P’s upgrades, South Africa’s first in two decades, was mainly due to financial performance improvements at Eskom.





Professor Waldo Krugell, an economist from the North West University, believes the country's economic trajectory needs to stay firmly on track over the next few years to regain full global investment status.





" So, this is good news all round. We are not yet back to investment grade level, but an improvement is a movement in the right direction.

Lower interest rates on those bonds means lower interest payments that the government needs to make in return, which frees up money for other spending priorities."





The sentiment is shared by chief economist at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt.





" This is very good news for South Africa. It is not a surprise [as] S&P simply fell in line with Moodys. We’re still [in junk status], but not so far in [junk status] like we use to be. So, it’s a speculative investment rating still, but certainly a bit of an improvement and a positive outlook. That is what really excites me."





