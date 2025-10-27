SA’s grey list removal to boost investor confidence, rand

The country was taken off the global anti-money laundering watchdog's grey list on Friday, ending two years of scrutiny.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the rand is undervalued and should be changing hands at around R7 to the US dollar.

He also noted the currency has steadily depreciated over the last two decades.

Economist Bonke Dumisa says the grey list removal could attract foreign investment and support a stronger rand.

The currency improved against the dollar on Friday after the announcement.

READ: FATF Lifts Grey List Tag on SA

Dumisa warns, however, that rising inflation could weaken the rand if investors lose confidence.

"In South Africa, we've got something which is called administered prices. Those are prices that the government wants to have an interest in [to make] sure that they don't skyrocket but instead make life easier for us [and] actually preserve the value of the rand instead of inflation.

“Those are prices which become more expensive and push up inflation. Some of those prices, the money, will pay for electricity."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)