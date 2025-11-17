SA’s grey list exit boosts investor confidence in commercial property

" Investor perception coming into a market or coming into a different country or investing in a different country where it's on the grey list: you feel like your money's slightly more at risk, and so you are slightly less likely to put money into that market. Coming off this grey list just makes it a lot easier for people to invest here," says CEO of Galetti Corporate Real Estate, John Jack.





The global anti-money laundering body added the country to its grey list after pointing out deficiencies in South Africa’s financial controls two years ago.





The government was given a list of 22 issues to fix within agreed time frames under tight monitoring.





The FATF took South Africa off its grey list last month.





The task force works to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.





Jack says now seems to be an ideal time to invest in commercial property.





" I think KZN got a really bad rap after the riots and that scared a lot of people. So, there's been a lot of capital flight out of KZN. However, more recently people are returning to KZN [and are] certainly moving up the north coast residentially and commercially.





"But again, the inner city could make it better and easier and more and safer for people to try and transact. Safety is a huge concern in the country at the moment and I think those things are the things that they need to get right."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)