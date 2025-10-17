SA’s food security ‘slightly better’ - report

The report was released on Thursday to mark World Food Day.





The South African Food Security Index 2025 measured food accessibility, affordability, dietary diversity, and stability.





The report says improvements were seen in most provinces, except the Eastern Cape.





It found that more people had access to different kinds of food, while expanded school feeding schemes and lower food prices were also factors.





ALSO READ: Durban records steepest rise in food prices





" In this new report, the food security index went up to 56.6, which is above the average in the previous year, which was 44.9, which was below average," says Professor Dieter von Fintel from Stellenbosch University.





“We've really crossed a threshold from bad to being in slightly better territory. It's quite positive to see this upward trend. It's supported by the fact that hunger has remained stable."





ALSO READ: Petition launched for lower food prices





However, almost 20% of households still have poor dietary diversity, with the Free State being the worst.





The Shoprite Group commissioned the report.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)