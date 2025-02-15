SA’s first black nuclear scientist Masango laid to rest
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
South Africa's first black nuclear scientist is being laid to rest in northern KZN today.
South Africa's first black nuclear scientist is being laid to rest in northern KZN today.
Multi-award winning physicist Senamile Masango died at the age of 37 after a short illness a week ago.
Born in Nongoma, she was the first African woman... to conduct experiments at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.
Masango was also recognised as one of the 50 Global Inspirational Women of 2020.
READ: Tributes for SA’s first black nuclear physicist
She earned several prestigious awards, including the Women in Science Award in 2022.
The 37-year-old served on several bodies, including the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Human Resource Development Council.
The presidency, political parties and academics have hailed her as a pioneer... and an inspiration to young women.
Her funeral's taking place in the Ntshodo Ground area.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Tech in 2025: The future is here, and it's getting weird
The future is here, and it's getting pretty weird – and slightly frighte...East Coast Breakfast 20 hours ago
-
WATCH: Kayaker briefly swallowed by humpback whale
Even after this harrowing incident, the 24-year-old can't wait to get ba...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 1 hour ago