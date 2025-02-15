SA’s first black nuclear scientist Masango laid to rest

Multi-award winning physicist Senamile Masango died at the age of 37 after a short illness a week ago.





Born in Nongoma, she was the first African woman... to conduct experiments at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.





Masango was also recognised as one of the 50 Global Inspirational Women of 2020.





She earned several prestigious awards, including the Women in Science Award in 2022.





The 37-year-old served on several bodies, including the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Human Resource Development Council.





The presidency, political parties and academics have hailed her as a pioneer... and an inspiration to young women.





Her funeral's taking place in the Ntshodo Ground area.



