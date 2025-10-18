SARS urges taxpayers to file returns by Monday

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has urged those who haven't filed their taxes to do so to avoid penalties and interest charges.





The SA Revenue Service says nearly eight million or more than 80% of taxpayers, have filed their returns so far.





It says this includes six million taxpayers who've been auto assessed and received their refunds within 72 hours.





Kieswetter has warned that failure to file is a serious offence, saying compliance strengthens public services.





The commissioner says around 850-thousand submissions are still outstanding.





In the 2024 tax year, over 6.7 million non-provisional taxpayers filed their income-tax returns, including those who were auto-assessed.





"Many taxpayers wait until the last minute to file their returns, hoping to meet the deadline. However, rushing invites errors, misjudgements, unnecessary stress, and long queues at SARS branches. SARS urges taxpayers to submit returns while there is still time to think clearly and avoid mistakes. Filing early protects taxpayers from penalties and ensures a refund, if due, which is payable in 72 hours.





"With only five days left before the deadline, 7 900 531 non-provisional taxpayers have already filed their tax returns, with more than 854 408 still outstanding. In the 2024 tax year, over 6.7 million non-provisional taxpayers filed their income-tax returns, including those who were auto-assessed."





