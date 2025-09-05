SARS moves to secure its bag from social media influencers
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is taking aim at social media influencers, saying they too must pay their fair share of tax.
It says anyone making money online through brand collaborations, sponsored posts, or affiliate marketing must declare those earnings, even if payment comes in the form of free products or travel.
SARS says free products and travel perks count as taxable income, not just cash payments.
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says influencers have now been placed in their own taxpayer category.
He has warned that those who fail to disclose their income will face the same penalties as any other taxpayer.
SARS says it will offer education and support.
It says it expects full compliance from influencers who are benefiting from the growing digital economy.
"SARS is looking forward to working with this segment to provide clarity and certainty, but also to provide them with a seamless taxpayer experience," says Kieswetter.
"SARS is more than willing to assist honest taxpayers to comply with their tax obligations. I am reminding social influencers to uphold their end of the bargain”.
