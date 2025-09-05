SARS intercepts R56m cocaine shipment off Durban coast

The bust, carried out under Operation Irene, followed a collaborative, intelligence-led effort aimed at disrupting international drug trafficking networks.





On Wednesday, a SARS Customs Marine Patrol vessel stopped the cargo ship near the Fairway Buoy, about four nautical miles from Durban’s outer anchorage.





The vessel was escorted to harbour, where enforcement officers identified and inspected several high-risk containers.





Inside refrigeration units, officials discovered 25 large bricks of cocaine concealed for smuggling. Field tests confirmed the drugs as high-quality cocaine, suitable for dilution and expansion into larger volumes before illicit distribution.





The narcotics were immediately handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation and prosecution.





ALSO READ: Police destroy R420m in drugs, vow to continue crackdown





SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised the operation, calling it a blow against organised crime.





"This success points to the value of collaboration with our counterparts from Brazil. It is such collaboration that communicates concrete cooperation within BRICS countries, dealing a heavy blow against organised crime syndicates.





"This achievement also signals that law enforcement agencies in South Africa are stepping up to the challenge of protecting our borders and shielding society from the harmful effects of narcotics."





The bust forms part of SARS’s broader clampdown on illicit trade and border-related crimes, with Operation Irene targeting smuggling routes and high-risk shipping channels.





Authorities say the seizure not only prevented millions of rands worth of narcotics from entering the country but also disrupted syndicates that use South Africa as a gateway for international trafficking.





Investigations into the origin and intended recipients of the consignment are ongoing.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)