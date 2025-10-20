SARS filing: D-day for taxpayers
By Lauren Hendricks
If you have not filed your tax return yet – Monday is your
last chance.
The South African Revenue Service is reminding non-provisional taxpayers that the clock is ticking
You have until the end of the day to submit your returns.
SARS says the filing of tax returns has been made easier through enhanced digital platforms, auto-assessments, and its dedicate helpline.
It has stressed that submitting your return on time and in full is a legal obligation.
The taxman says it's a serious offence if you don’t and warned of administrative penalties and interest charges for those who fail to comply.
ALSO READ: Expert: SARS eFiling hijackings linked to public Wi-Fi
Officials have meanwhile cautioned taxpayers who have left it to the last minute, to work through their submissions carefully to avoid errors, stress, and long queues at branches.
In the 2024 tax year, more than 6.7 million non-provisional taxpayers submitted their returns.
The service said last week that it was still waiting for some 850 000 outstanding submissions.
