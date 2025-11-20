SARB cuts repo rate to 6.75% as inflation outlook improves

The South African ReserveBank's Monetary Policy Committee decided to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent.

It takes the prime lending rate now stands at 10.25%.

The MPC had its last meeting of the year this week as the latest the CPI figures show consumer inflation rose to 3.6% last month.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the decision among the members was unanimous.

“Members agreed there was scope now to make the policy stance less restrictive in the context of an improved inflation outlook. The quarterly projection model continues to forecast gradual rate cut as inflation subsides as before. This rate path remains a broad policy guide.”

Kganyago says the meeting considered two main risk scenarios.

“The first scenario featured a US dollar rebound, recognising that while the rent has appreciated this year, this partly reflects broad dollar weakness, not just rent strength. The second scenario was based on higher administered prices linked to a repeat correction of the 54 billion rands electricity price error disclosed a few months back.”