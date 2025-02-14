 SAPU: No tolerance for corrupt cops
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

The South African Policing Union says it will not hesitate to take down crooked cops.

"We don't condone any criminal acts. As long as it's criminality we do not condone that,” says KZN SAPU’s provincial secretary Astrid Easthorpe.

 

Earlier this week, KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi promised to intensify efforts to root out corruption within the police force.

 

READ: Police make arrests in KZN CIT heist


He was addressing community members in Inanda, north of Durban, who alleged that some officers have been in cahoots with gangsters, even going so far as to tip them off when residents reported crimes.

 

Easthorpe says they take complaints like these seriously.

 

" There is a procedure in place when there's an act of criminality. Any ill-discipline and wrongdoing that the police officers are alleged to have done, should be investigated."

 

