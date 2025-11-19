SAPS warns of hard security lockdown ahead of G20

Police say security measures are being significantly tightened in the buildup to the two-day gathering, which brings together representatives from countries that include the world's major economies.

At least 42 countries, along with heads of international organisations, are expected to attend the summit at Nasrec in Johannesburg this weekend.

SAPS Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Tebello Mosikili, has given the assurance the event will go ahead safely.

She says a soft lockdown is in place in and around the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Mosikili spoke at a media briefing by the police's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure on Tuesday night.

"From Friday 21 November up until Monday 24 November 2025, we will be implementing a hard lockdown in the vicinity of the FNB Stadium which is housing the accreditation centre, as well as the Nasrec Expo Conference Centre that will host dignitaries and delegates.

"The implementation of the hard lockdown simply means that if you are not in possession of a valid accreditation to be in and around the Nasrec Expo Centre, you will not be allowed near this vicinity."

Mosikili said they are also putting in place a five-pillar security approach.

"Number one is intelligence gathering, analysis and coordination to ensure we detect, we prevent and combat all forms of criminality timeously. Number two includes taking a proactive approach that includes [a] high visibility [of hotspot areas] to the police to prevent and to respond to any element of criminality.

"Number three will include the implementation of a combat-approach in response to any violation of the law through the deployment of our uniformed officers including our specialised units. Should the need arise we will also have the South African National Defence Force on standby."

Mosikili says the fourth pillar will see police taking the reactive approach through detection and case management.

She the fifth approach includes awareness and information sharing led by the GCIS, and communication teams from DIRCO and the SAPS.

