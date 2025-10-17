SAPS raid Brown Mogotsi’s NW business

The SAPS confirmed the presence of officers at the property in Seweding village.

Police say the operation is part of their ongoing investigation into matters referred to the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's ad hoc inquiry into allegations of corruption and political interference made by KZN police head Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The provincial commissioner accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of having questionable ties with Mogotsi, claiming the businessman's influence extended into the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

Mogotsi told SABC News on Thursday evening that he was aware that police were at his business premises.

The raid came on the same day as Mchunu telling the ad hoc committee that he alone wrote the letter to dissolve the unit at his village home in KZN.

Mchunu is adamant that no one else was involved in the decision, as the team was never part of the South African Police Service organogram. He says that while funding continued after 2022, no signed approval existed for the team’s ongoing operations.

"Early in the morning on the 31st, I woke up and took the pen in my home. It's a rondavel, so I went there and sat at the table, and started writing, when General Mkhwanazi even took pain to explain that my letter was written by people who were sitting somewhere."