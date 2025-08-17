SAPS probe double murder of brothers outside Wentworth church

Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says two brothers who were attending their uncle’s funeral were gunned down on Saturday.

He says they suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died in hospital.

"Police in Wentworth are investigating a case of double murder. Two brothers were allegedly shot and killed at the gate of a church on Juggernaut Road. The motive of the killing is yet to be established and suspects are unknown at this stage."

