SAPS needs clean-up to restore public trust, says Khumalo

He was addressing Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Friday probing corruption and political interference in the justice system.

Khumalo warned there's a state of paralysis within the SAPS.

" According to my opinion, it’s to continue cleaning out the rock elements uniformly so, so as then we can be able to start to have a clean SAPS that is going to focus on the same goals."

Khumalo meanwhile said there's no evidence linking former Police minister Bheki Cele to alleged payments from businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

He's dismissed claims that Cele received 500-thousand rand in cash.

Matlala alleges two payments were made to Cele last year, but police say investigations haven't substantiated the claims.

" We have picked a lot of people that have interacted with Mr. Matlala in terms of exchange of money, but then we have not picked up anything with regards to the former Minister of Police. We follow those types of activities. We had not picked up anything so far."

