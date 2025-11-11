SAPS, Interpol in eSwatini for Ndimande brothers' extradition

They flew out of the country on Monday morning to bring back Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who are understood to be dangerous and wanted in connection with three cases here.

The brothers were arrested there last year, weeks before five other suspects were taken into custody, for the 2023 murders of AKA and Motsoane.

South Africa applied to have the brothers brought to Durban, to stand trial with the other suspects.

The brothers have been fighting an eSwatini court decision granting that application but abandoned their appeal last month.

National Police Spokesperson Athlende Mathe said they are facing 24 charges in three cases.

“The first case being the murder of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti in 2022. The second case being the murders of AKA and tips mud. And the third case being the murder of a driver of a taxi boss, as well as the attempted murder of his wife.”

She said they will be arrested by the lead investigator once they arrive in South Africa.

“They will be processed, we will take their fingerprints, and they will then be taken to a local station where they will be charged, processed, and then thereafter they will be taken to court where they will appear before a magistrate. It is quite a significant moment for us.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)