SAPS identifies officers implicated at Madlanga Commission, probes underway

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Friday, Masemola said five names had been referred to SAPS, with one officer already suspended.





"All the affected members have received the notices of investigation into the alleged misconduct and hearings, and investigations are at an advanced stage.





“Of course, there are those that are already on suspension. Another four members that have already been served with notice of intended suspension, and we are still considering their representation."





The national police boss says an internal criminal probe is underway into two officers implicated in the April 2022 murder of Ekurhuleni official Emmanuel Mbhense.





" The criminal investigation was conducted by IPID on two police officers who are implicated, who were allegedly on the scene of the crime when the disease was murdered and dumped into a dam."





