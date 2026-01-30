SAPS hands Chinese man to Beijing to face fraud charges

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says 63-year-old Fujia Chen is being extradited to face trial for fraud through an unregistered foreign currency exchange business.

He fled to South Africa in 2021 and was arrested while applying for a US visa.

Mathe adds that an extradition order was granted on 20 January

“He was hiding in South Africa until he attempted to apply for a user's visa. He was arrested and has been in custody for the past six months.

“We are still looking for 18 other fugitives in the country that the Chinese government are looking for for other crimes, including commercial crimes, as well as human trafficking and other serious crimes.

“A team has been set up to look for these 18 fugitives of Justice. Eleven are on a red Interpol notice.”