SAPS give tips to carry cash safely this Festive Season

They recommend considering other payment methods to settle accounts.

Here are some tips to avoid being the victim of theft and other related crimes:

Carry as little cash as possible

Consider the convenience of paying your accounts electronically (consult your bank to find out about other available options)

Consider making use of cell phone banking or internet transfers or ATMs to do your banking

Tips for small businesses which are cash based and need to deposit money on a regular basis:

Alternate the days and times on which you deposit cash

Never make your bank visits public, even to people close to you

Do not openly display the money you are depositing while you are standing in the bank queue

Avoid carrying money bags, briefcases or openly displaying your deposit receipt book.

It’s advisable to identify another branch nearby that you can visit to ensure that your banking pattern is not easily recognisable or detected

If the amount of cash you are regularly depositing is increasing as your business grows, consider using the services of a cash management company

Refrain from giving wages to your contract or casual labourers in full view of the public rather make use of wage accounts that can be provided by your bank

Refrain from driving to the bank in your company branded vehicle on a typical ‘pay day’

Consider arranging for electronic transfers of wages to your contract or casual labourers’ personal bank accounts

Here are some tips for people who carry stokvel money:

Refrain from making cash deposits of club members’ contributions on high risk days (e.g. Monday after month end)

Ensure persons depositing club cash contributions or making withdrawals are accompanied by another club member

A stokvel, savings club or burial society can arrange for members to deposit cash directly into the club’s account instead of collecting cash contributions

Arrange for the club’s pay-out to be electronically transferred into each club member’s personal account or accounts of their choice

