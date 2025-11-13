SAPS combing scene of deadly Isipingo shooting

PT Alarms' Dhevan Govindsamy says an unknown number of suspects opened fire on the victim while he was driving on Lotus Drive in Lotus Park on Thursday afternoon.

Govindsamy says another person was critically injured and has been rushed to the hospital.

He says the South African Police Service and local Community Policing Forum groups responded, but the suspects fled before they arrived.

“Unfortunately, people just heard screaming and gunshots and seeing a white vehicle speeding off. No one really wants to disclose any more information. I think due to fear.”

The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

“The Isipingo police responded swiftly and took over the scene. They were combing the scene for evidence and more clues of what really transpired.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)