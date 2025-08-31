SAPO suspends US mail services
Updated | By Bulletin
This follows new US regulations removing the R14,000 duty-free allowance.
Parcels at the Germiston international mail centre that don’t comply will be returned to senders.
ALSO READ: 25 countries suspend postal services to US over tariffs: UN
The suspension will remain in place until a new parcel management system is introduced.
However, documents, letters, and exempt categories, including military mail, will still be processed. South Africa joins 25 postal services worldwide in the suspension.
