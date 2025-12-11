SANTACO says both taxi drivers, passengers have role in road safety

It's not just taxi operators that SANTACO is urging to drive responsibly this festive season.

It's also asking passengers to play their part.

The taxi council has issued a warning to minibus taxi drivers against endangering the lives of passengers and other road users, saying there is a noticeable increase in disregard for road rules during the holiday season.

Its KZN spokesperson Sfiso Shangase says among the biggest concerns is driver fatigue and unroadworthy vehicles.

But he says passengers also have choices - and can take a stand.

“You have a right not to board a taxi that is not roadworthy. You have a right not to board a taxi that is overloaded. You have a right not to board a taxi where you see that the driver is unfit to drive that vehicle because you've got one life.

ALSO READ: Santaco fears spike in lawlessness on roads over festive season

“But beyond that, if a vehicle is overloaded, it cannot be able to brake easily if there is any unforeseen [situation where a vehicle needs to suddenly stop]. But if it's not overloaded, it could be able to [stop] adequately without causing any challenge.”

Shangase says they have also encountered problems with some passengers who board taxis drunk.

“They would want to talk anyhow to the passengers in the taxi; that on its own irritates individuals. It's being said that we need to not drink and drive. But don't drink and then board our taxis.

“Some would even harass ladies who are seated next to them, which is sexual harassment, and it's a case on its own. You can't just touch anybody anyhow, irrespective of whether you’re drunk because you can't raise that as a defence.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)