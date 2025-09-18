Santaco in KZN vows steps to reduce scholar transport crashes

It follows a recent spate of crashes involving school children in the province.

A minibus taxi smashed into a crèche in Pietermaritzburg last Thursday, killing four pupils.

On Monday, 20 children were seriously hurt when their minibus plunged several metres down a bridge in Impendle.

The council's Sifiso Shangase says they've opened a dedicated office for the scholar transport association at their premises.

Our leadership has had a meeting with all the chairpersons of the scholar transporters within Mgungundlovu region to craft a way to ensure that we do not envisage such incidents.

"They all then assured us that they will have to go to their respective areas to ensure that vehicles are in good condition. Secondly, the Hlokomela (safety campaign) was also requested by leadership to ensure that they inspected all these learner transports.”

Shangase says the council will also investigate how these vehicles are sourced for learner transport.

“ It is critical and important for all of us to acknowledge the step that was taken by independent scholar transporters to migrate from vans to HiAce. But now we need to find out where these HiAce's are born because these are the HiAce's now that are causing trouble for all of us.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)