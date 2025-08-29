Santaco KZN blames KwaDabeka blockade for e-hailing confrontation

One e-hailing driver survived gunshots and another was assaulted - allegedly by taxi operators - while waiting for passengers.





Fifteen taxi drivers and owners were taken in for questioning on Thursday following the incident.





Santaco’s Sfiso Shangase says taxi operators told them their vehicles had been blocked by e-hailing drivers on Tuesday, which escalated tensions.





"The previous day, the seven-seater guys who were alleged to be e-hailers blockaded the road and then the minibus taxis were not able to operate accordingly. They then approached these guys to open the road so that they could operate and then a scuffle ensued. During that scuffle, another person then withdrew a firearm, which he fired, but it was not directed to any individual."





ALSO READ: KZN e-hailing drivers demand protection after Clermont shooting





Shangase feels that operating regulations are unfair towards taxi operators.





"This competition is very unfair, whereby someone has got to have an operating license to be able to operate and another person will just operate anyhow without any operating licenses. But at least there is progress. The president has been able then to sign the act that will enable, even the law enforcer to have authority to enforce the law from the basis of the regulations that will be black and white."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)