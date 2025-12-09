Santaco fears spike in lawlessness on roads over festive season

The taxi council’s Sfiso Shangase has issued a warning against reckless behaviour to minibus taxi drivers.

“If they strongly feel that they're now fatigued, they should take a break, drink some water, and relax. In an instance where they strongly feel that they cannot continue with the journey, at least organise another driver who is a relief so that you could get relieved, and then you are able to reach your destination.”

Shangase says there is a noticeable increase in disregard for road rules during the holiday season.

He says they have met with the KZN Department of Transport to finalise their Hlokomela road safety campaign.

The campaign will include inspectors stationed at taxi ranks and on roads to check vehicles and ensure compliance.

However, he warns that taxi operators must also take responsibility.

“The biggest concern is merely the overload, the fatigue, as well as adherence to rules and regulations of the road by our drivers. We'll just plead with the minibus taxi owners to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy so that we have an accident-free December holidays.“

And he has appealed to those transporting passengers into the province to make sure they inspect their vehicles.

“Sometimes we find that the vehicles which are involved in those carnages, some of them are vehicles that are from our neighbouring provinces. We are pleading with them when they come into KZN, even if they're driving a minibus taxi, can they ensure that the vehicles are roadworthy?”

