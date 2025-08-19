Santaco condemns killing of KZN e-hailing driver, promises support to family

Mthokozisi Mvelase from Ulundi was shot and his car torched while he inside, just three days into his new job in Gauteng.





Last week’s attack outside Maponya Mall is believed to be linked to the ongoing stand-off between minibus taxi operators and drivers working for e-hailing services.





Mvelase’s death sparked public outrage, with angry Soweto residents staging protests outside the mall and blocking minibus taxis from operating as they called for an end to the intimidation and violence.





Santaco president Motlhabane Tsebe addressed a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.





"It is about families left broken and communities that no longer feel safe in South Africa. As Santaco, we cannot remain silent. Any operator, driver, or member of our associations found to have been involved in this attack or any similar act of violence will be immediately expelled from our ranks,” says Tsebe.





"Enough is enough. We cannot continue like this. We'll support full prosecution, and we will never defend or shield perpetrators."





Tsebe has also offered support to Mvelase’s family, including with funeral preparations.





" To the family of this young man, I want to say from my heart, we are deeply sorry for your loss. We stand with you in your grief, and we want to also confirm that we've seen family asking for support.





"As Santaco, we are ready to take care of the body, in partnership with a funeral parlour. I've sent my team to talk to the family, if they would give us that right to take the body from Gauteng to KZN and also to bury the body."





