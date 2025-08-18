Santaco brands Ladysmith lift club ban claims ‘misleading’

A notice, apparently from the Klipriver Scholar Transport group, claims that teachers and private vehicles have been banned from giving pupils lifts.





The department's questioned taxi body Santaco over claims that some of its members in KZN have blocked roads and prevented motorists from carrying more than one passenger.





The council's denied the allegations, calling them false and misleading.





Spokesperson, Rebecca Phala says commuters are free to choose who they want to travel with.





" We wish to place it on record that Santaco has never issued such communication and has never imposed any mode of transport to the public, and we will never do so.





"Any individual making such claims is not and has never been speaking on behalf of the council. The council strongly condemns these acts in the strongest terms."





