Sanral to roll out tap-and-go toll payments

Tollgates have become hotspots for card fraud, with criminals using skimmers to steal card information.





The fraudsters often siphon small amounts from accounts that go unnoticed until they add up to a larger sum.





" It’s true that the card swiping and fraudulent transactions [have] been a problem countrywide, not just on the entry and that is why the regulators of these transactions have insisted that we all migrate into tap and go. Some of the routes have already done that in our concessions if you look at the likes of Track that operate on the N4," says Demana.





Demana was speaking to the reporters in Camperdown on Wednesday, where Sanral and the Department of Transport officially launched the completed upgrade of the N3 at the Ashburton Interchange.





He says while cards will still be accepted as a backup, he hopes the new payment system will help reduce the number of fraudulent transactions.





"Obviously, you know that fraudsters also learn, so whether in future they might catch up with new technologies and come up with new systems we don't know.





"But so far, what we have learned from Track that has implemented tap-and-go already is that it has reduced, significantly, fraudulent toll transactions."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)