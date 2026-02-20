SANRAL announces toll tariff increase from March

The increase, published in the Government Gazette earlier this month, is linked to inflation data provided by Statistics South Africa.





The adjustment is lower than last year’s 4.85 % rise.





SANRAL says toll revenue is essential to fund the maintenance, operation and improvement of the national road network, as well as to service debt incurred through toll road projects.





SANRAL’s General Manager for Communications and Marketing, Vusi Mona, said the revenue supports the agency’s broader infrastructure mandate.





"The funds go a long way towards ensuring that SANRAL fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens."





He added that reliable road infrastructure is critical for economic activity and service delivery.





"Key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport."





Mona acknowledged the financial pressure facing consumers but says the adjustment is necessary.

"SANRAL is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users."





The increase comes as many households face rising living costs, with higher transport expenses expected to place additional strain on motorists who rely on toll routes for daily travel and long-distance transport.





